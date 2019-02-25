Meghan Markle Vs. Kate Middleton In Stripes & Jeans – Whose Look Is Your Fave?

It’s a simple but chic outfit. If you want to look smart but casual, unfussy but sexy, next to a crisp white shirt and jeans, there’s nothing better than denim and stripes. Just ask Duchess Kate and Meghan!

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not just duchesses married to princes. The 37-year-old royals know a thing or two (or three or four) about fashion. And, when it comes to channeling classic chic, you can’t beat a simple striped top with jeans. That’s what the Duchess of Sussex wore on Feb. 25 when she and her husband Prince Harry, 34, went on a walkabout during their trip to Morocco. The former actress, who is seven months pregnant with her first child, wore a black and white Breton-style striped top with a pair of black jeans and boots.

It’s a look that her sister-in-law Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge has worn more than once, especially when she’s doing something very casual – like rough and tumbling with her kids while watching a polo match, going grocery shopping, or even stepping out on an official visit. Kate tends to favor wedges, flats, heels or tennis shoes rather than boots when she rocks this style but it’s an outfit that’s easy to pull off.

While the stripes and jeans look is very accessible it also has a very Sloane Ranger feel to it too – that English, upper middle-class/upper class boarding school style beloved by their late mother-in-law Princess Diana in the 1980s. On Feb. 25, Meghan channeled the whole feel perfectly with a green J.Crew field mechanic jacket and ankle boots. The fact that at one point she and Harry stopped by to visit the Royal Equestrian Club and played with some horses made it extra “Sloaney.”

As for which duchess rocked the look better, we’ll let you be the judge. We think Meghan and Kate both nailed the style. One appreciative fan, commented on the Duchess of Sussex’s outfit on Kensington Palace’s Instagram page by tagging a friend and writing, “Breton stripes! She is one of us!” Another person wrote, “In stripes, that’s my girl!!” Yet another fan wrote, “Even MM went with the standard striped maternity wear.” Looks like Meghan’s latest fashion choice is a hit!