Kate Middleton Wants Baby #4 & Has Reportedly ‘Twisted’ Prince William’s Arm To Her Side

The Princess has wanted another baby 'for a while now.' Now that she's convinced Prince William, pregnancy news could be on the horizon.

By:
October 14, 2022 3:36PM EDT
Prince William, Kate Middleton
View gallery
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
(L-R) Britain's Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watch on from the stands during Day 5 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, Britain, 02 August 2022. 2022 Commonwealth Games - Day 5, Birmingham, United Kingdom - 02 Aug 2022
The Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4th 2022. 04 Jun 2022 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4th 2022. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA864959_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The princess gets what the princess wants. Kate Middleton loves raising little royals so much, she’s reportedly ready to have a fourth child. The Princess Of Wales, 40, has been “talking about wanting another baby” for some time and has already managed to convince Prince William to get on board, according to insiders with Us Weekly.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” a source told the magazine. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.” The royals are already parenting future-king Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and youngest Prince Louis, 4.

Prince William, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton has rpeortedly convinced Prince William it’s time for them to have a fourth child. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate hasn’t been shy to admit her baby fever in the past. She joked about the effect little ones have on her at a Feb. 2022 event, per Us Weekly, where she said, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” admitting she gets “very broody” about family planning afterward. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one,'” she said.

Back in 2021, an insider told Us Weekly that a fourth child was definitely on the horizon for the royal family, but that plans got pushed back because of the COVID pandemic. They also unpacked some of Prince William’s reluctance, revealing while he initially said “three children is more than enough” and was “overwhelmed” at the prospect of more offspring, Kate’s “desires” come first.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
The royals are already parenting future-king (left to right, bottom row) Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed,” the Buckingham Palace source previously told Us Weekly. “But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

Family is more important than ever for the family, following the death of matriarch Queen Elizabeth II in Sep. Her death managed to bring together Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry. And now that the boys have reunited, Kate is reportedly eager to offer an “olive branch” to Harry and wife Meghan Markle when Kate and Wills visit the U.S.A. later this year.

More From Our Partners

ad