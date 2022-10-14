Kate Middleton Wants Baby #4 & Has Reportedly ‘Twisted’ Prince William’s Arm To Her Side

The princess gets what the princess wants. Kate Middleton loves raising little royals so much, she’s reportedly ready to have a fourth child. The Princess Of Wales, 40, has been “talking about wanting another baby” for some time and has already managed to convince Prince William to get on board, according to insiders with Us Weekly.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” a source told the magazine. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.” The royals are already parenting future-king Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and youngest Prince Louis, 4.

Kate hasn’t been shy to admit her baby fever in the past. She joked about the effect little ones have on her at a Feb. 2022 event, per Us Weekly, where she said, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” admitting she gets “very broody” about family planning afterward. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one,'” she said.

Back in 2021, an insider told Us Weekly that a fourth child was definitely on the horizon for the royal family, but that plans got pushed back because of the COVID pandemic. They also unpacked some of Prince William’s reluctance, revealing while he initially said “three children is more than enough” and was “overwhelmed” at the prospect of more offspring, Kate’s “desires” come first.

“The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed,” the Buckingham Palace source previously told Us Weekly. “But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

Family is more important than ever for the family, following the death of matriarch Queen Elizabeth II in Sep. Her death managed to bring together Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry. And now that the boys have reunited, Kate is reportedly eager to offer an “olive branch” to Harry and wife Meghan Markle when Kate and Wills visit the U.S.A. later this year.