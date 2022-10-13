Kate Middleton Wants To Extend ‘Olive Branch’ To Meghan Markle To Heal Family Rift: Report

Time to heal? A royal trip to the United States might have Kate Middleton and Prince William making peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Prince and Princess of Wales have plans to visit Boston, Massachusetts sometime in December 2022, and insiders say Kate plans to extend an “olive branch” to her sister-in-law when they’re across the pond.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” an insider reported to Us Weekly. The source went on, adding the late Queen and Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” the brothers to mend ties.

The insider said that the Sussexes are definitely open to seeing William and Kate, as long as it fits into their busy lives. “[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source added.

The last time Prince William and his wife were in the U.S.A. was a 2014 visit to New York City. They first visited the States after their 2011 wedding with a stop in Los Angeles.

Though there have long been reports of a rivalry between Kate and Meghan, the two appeared cordial while honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II with the royal family following her Sep. 8, 2022 death. In fact, the pair stood close to one another when they left the monarch’s Westminster Abbey funeral service on Sep. 19, 2022.

After years of rumored rivalry, Harry and Meghan officially distanced themselves from the royal family by stepping back from their royal duties in 2020. They subsequently moved to the United States, where they’ve focused on their charitable endeavors and fledgling media careers.

The Suits actress was the first to open up about her past conflicts with Kate in a bombshell interview one year later. During a 2021 tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed how Kate made her “cry” over the “flower girl dresses” at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. The philanthropist/podcaster excused the argument, however, adding “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”