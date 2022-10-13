Kate Middleton Wants To Extend ‘Olive Branch’ To Meghan Markle To Heal Family Rift: Report

The Duchess Of Cambridge plans to reach out when they visit the U.S. The couples seemed to get along during the somber funeral festivities for Queen Elizabeth II last month.

By:
October 13, 2022 1:48PM EDT
Handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 18th September 2022. 01 Oct 2022 Pictured: Handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 18th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA903251_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales Prince WIllian and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA-Pool/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA894302_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Paul Marriott/Shutterstock

Time to heal? A royal trip to the United States might have Kate Middleton and Prince William making peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Prince and Princess of Wales have plans to visit Boston, Massachusetts sometime in December 2022, and insiders say Kate plans to extend an “olive branch” to her sister-in-law when they’re across the pond.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” an insider reported to Us Weekly. The source went on, adding the late Queen and Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” the brothers to mend ties.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle looked friendly during the 2019 Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. Kate is planning on extending an ‘olive branch’ to her sister-in-law. (Paul Marriott/Shutterstock)

The insider said that the Sussexes are definitely open to seeing William and Kate, as long as it fits into their busy lives. “[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source added.

The last time Prince William and his wife were in the U.S.A. was a 2014 visit to New York City. They first visited the States after their 2011 wedding with a stop in Los Angeles.

Though there have long been reports of a rivalry between Kate and Meghan, the two appeared cordial while honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II with the royal family following her Sep. 8, 2022 death. In fact, the pair stood close to one another when they left the monarch’s Westminster Abbey funeral service on Sep. 19, 2022.

After years of rumored rivalry, Harry and Meghan officially distanced themselves from the royal family by stepping back from their royal duties in 2020. They subsequently moved to the United States, where they’ve focused on their charitable endeavors and fledgling media careers.

The Suits actress was the first to open up about her past conflicts with Kate in a bombshell interview one year later. During a 2021 tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed how Kate made her “cry” over the “flower girl dresses” at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. The philanthropist/podcaster excused the argument, however, adding “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”

