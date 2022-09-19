Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Stand Together As They Exit The Queen’s Funeral: Photo

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle put aside any past differences to honor Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service on September 19. As the royals left Westminster Abbey after the funeral service, the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex were seen standing closely with other members of the family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Consort Camilla, and Countess of Wessex.

Both Kate and Meghan paid tribute to the Queen with their fashion at the funeral. Kate wore a necklace and earrings from Queen Elizabeth II’s own collection of jewels. Meghan wore pearl and diamond drop earrings that the Queen gifted to her during their first solo outing in 2018. After arriving separately from their husbands, Kate and Meghan were reunited with Prince William and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey.

Kate and Meghan’s relationship has been embroiled in drama for years. It was initially reported that Meghan made Kate cry over flower girl dresses, but Meghan claimed that the reverse happened in her 2021 tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

“And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something. But she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone,” Meghan said.

She continued, “A few days before the wedding she was upset about something pertaining to — the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses. And it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.”

Meghan pointed out that the Firm knew the initial story wasn’t true, but nothing was said to correct it. “I would have never wanted that to come out about her,” Meghan said. “I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected. She’s a good person.”

Meghan and Kate first reunited during a walkabout at Windsor Castle with their husbands on September 10. Prince William extended the invite to his estranged brother and Meghan. Since moving to Montecito, California, after stepping down as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t seen much of the royal family as they have in the past. However, they’ve set aside any differences to join the royal family in mourning the Queen.