Andrea Bocelli Performs King Charles & Queen Camilla’s ‘Requested’ Song At Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli had a special request for his performance at King Charles’ coronation concert on Sunday and he honored it with aplomb. The Italian opera superstar took over the stage at Windsor Castle and wowed the members of the royal family with his rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a song from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel. The ditty, which he sang with fellow opera star, Bryn Terfel, was specifically solicited by King Charles & his wife Queen Camilla for the star-studded event, according to the singer, per his interview with People.

“As for my performance, they have indeed specifically requested a song that is very dear to me as well: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ a touching, intense and evocative score, a true tribute to solidarity,” Andrea told the outlet ahead of the coronation. He added, “The King and the Queen Consort have demonstrated their appreciation of art and good music.”

Alongside Andrea, a smorgasbord of celebrity performers graced the stage to celebrate King Charles taking over the British throne. British boy band icons Take That made a special reunion for the event, while Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel sang his heart out. American superstars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were also invited to perform.

“The line-up is truly impressive. The event has all of the ingredients for a qualitatively phenomenal mix of historic proportions,” Andrea said of the performers to People. And even though he is an old pro performing in front of the royals — check out his Platinum Jubilee spectacle — Andrea said he was thankful to be invited. “To be called again for such an important event — both historically and artistically — is a great privilege and a testament to our relationship of esteem and fondness,” he said to the outlet. “Of course, my reaction was a joyful, immediate, resounding ‘Yes.'”

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.