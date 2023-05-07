Lionel Richie Has Royals On Their Feet With Energetic Performance At King Charles’ Coronation Concert: Watch

Lionel Richie, 73, made a lasting impression when he performed at King Charles‘ coronation concert event over the weekend. The legendary singer brought the crowd, which included many members of the royal family, back to the 1970s and 1980s when he performed some of his big hits from those eras. He sang “Easy (Like Sunday Morning)” as other musicians, including a saxophone player, jammed out beside him, and “All Night Long” as he danced around the outdoor stage. He even had some of the royal kids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, dancing along at one point!

Lionel also looked dashing at the coronation concert. He wore a white and black sequined coat with a tail, black pants, and black shoes. He sat behind a piano during his performance and let the tail of his coat hang down outside the bench. The talented artist also showed off his well known facial hair as he smiled and looked out at the massive crowd.

Lionel Richie at the Coronation Concert. pic.twitter.com/XFb4L4w3t0 — John (@John88815239) May 7, 2023

In addition to Lionel, American musician and fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry performed at the coronation concert. Both Lionel and the “Unconditionally” singer had to take time away from their judging gigs on American Idol to attend the event and were replaced by fellow artists Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette for one night only. Judge Luke Bryan was still able to be on the show and sit alongside the guest judges.

Lionel’s appearance at the coronation concert comes after he attended his daughter Sofia Richie‘s wedding to Elliot Grainge at the end of Apr. The entire weekend was a celebration and the “All Night Long” crooner was photographed having a great time with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France, where the wedding took place. They appeared to have a fun-loving conversation in stylish clothes, including a flattering bright green dress on Lisa.

When Lionel’s not wowing at the coronation concert of personal events, like his daughter’s wedding, he’s doing so at public events. He and Lisa made headlines last year when they attended the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala. They both posed on the red carpet in black and white sleek-looking outfits, including a black blazer over a white button-down top, black pants, and black shoes for Lionel, and a long strapless black dress that had a white section around the waist and down the leg and black strappy heels for Lisa.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.