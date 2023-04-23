Lionel Richie, 73, Shares A Laugh With GF Lisa Parigi, 33, At Daughter Sofia’s Wedding: Photos

After walking Sofia down the aisle during her lavish matrimony, Lionel celebrated all night long with his stunning girlfriend Lisa.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 23, 2023 5:15PM EDT
View gallery
Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. 19 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA970785_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi were spotted celebrating his daughter Sofia Richie’s wedding at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Saturday. The legendary singer/songwriter, 73, certainly looked the proud papa as he was all smiles hanging out with Lisa, 33, and a group of friends during the star-studded weekend. Rocknig a tan jacket and white shirt, Lionel shared a hearty laugh with Lisa, who looked spectacular in a bright green gown.

Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi at his daughter’s wedding. (BACKGRID)

The American Idol judge was lucky enough to walk Sofia down the aisle at the iconic hotel for her to exchanged vows with her now husband Elliot Grainge. The model wore a stunning Chanel gown, per Vogue, which held a unique bridal silhouette with a criss-cross neckline, which Sofia raved about ahead of the ceremony. “It is such magic,” Sofia told Vogue. “I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

Along with Lionel, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie, was on hand to help the young bride, as she reportedly has prepared for this day for quite some time. “Nicole Richie has been loving every second of helping her sister Sofia plan her dream wedding to Elliot Grainge,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

Lionel and Lisa in 2022. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

The model and the record exec also got hitched in front of Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji MaddenParis Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and many more stars, as seen in photos HERE.

Meanwhile, Lionel and Lisa looked more loved up than ever after dating for over 10 years. “She’s extremely beautiful, but most importantly she’s smart and helps me deal with my crazy world,” Lionel gushed about Lisa to People. “At this time in my life when you can be so jaded about things, [my girlfriend] Lisa kind of makes everything feel a bit safe.”

Before falling for Lisa, Lionel had been married to Brenda Harvey-Richie from 1975 to 1993, with whom he adopted daughter Nicole, and from 1995 to 2004, he was married to Diane Alexander, with whom he shares kids Sofia and Miles.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad