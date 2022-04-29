Lionel Richie, 72, Cuddles Up To GF Lisa Parigi, 32, At The Prince’s Trust Gala: Photos

Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi were dressed to the nines at the 2022 Prince’s Trust Gala on Thursday, April 28. Lisa, 32, held on tight to the 72-year-old American Idol judge’s arm on the red carpet for the annual charitable event. Lionel served as the host for the evening, and seemed like he was having a great time. The pair both smiled for photos as they cozied up together at the event in New York City.

Lisa looked beautiful in a strapless, plunging mostly black gown for the event. While the dress was black, she also had a white design that went across her stomach. Lionel, who is the Global Ambassador And Chairman of the Global Ambassador Board for Prince’s Trust, sported a simple black suit with a white undershirt, which he had partially opened.

The pair were only two of the many celebrities who attended the event for the charity which helps young people struggling with issues such as mental health, homelessness and more. Some of the other stars who went included Karlie Kloss, Lily James, and many more. Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid also attended in two very different outfits, with Gigi sporting a hot pink outfit, while her younger sister went for an all-black look.

Aside from the Prince’s Trust Gala, it’s been a very exciting time for Lionel and his family, as his youngest daughter Sofia just got engaged to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge. The hitmaker admitted that his future son-in-law was incredibly nervous to ask for his blessing before popping the question to Sofia. “Poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived it. I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn’t want to play. He was going to faint. It was wonderful. He’s deeply in love,” he said in a recent interview with Access. “That’s all you really want as a dad.”