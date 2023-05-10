Travis Barker Nuzzles Kourtney Kardashian’s Chest In Major PDA Photo As He Misses Her While On Tour

Travis Barker shared a PDA photo of himself and Kourtney Kardashian on the Blink-182 tour, and said he's 'counting the days' until they reunite.

May 10, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker misses Kourtney Kardashian dearly on the Blink-182 tour. Three days after the tour began on May 5, Travis, 47, shared a steamy photo to his Instagram Stories of himself and Kourtney, 44, in a hot tub together, sending love to his reality star wife from afar. In the photo, Travis nuzzled his face against Kourtney’s chest as the lovebirds sat in a hot tub at nighttime. “Counting the days,” Travis wrote alongside the image, tagging Kourtney and adding a black heart emoji. Kourtney reposted the PDA photo to her own Instagram Stories on May 8.

Travis left Kourtney to go on tour with his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom Delonge. Blink-182 just performed at Coachella and Kourtney was there as a doting wife to support Travis. Kourtney stood on the side stage during the performance and jumped into Travis’ arms as soon as he wrapped up the show. The heartfelt moment was included as a video in Kourtney’s Instagram post from the day after Blink-182’s incredible show at Coachella. Kourtney went to the festival with her daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, as well as her stepson Landon Barker and his main squeeze Charli D’Amelio.

Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Shutterstock)

Travis and Kourtney became husband and wife in 2022, after a few years of dating. The couple had three weddings, starting with an unofficial ceremony at a chapel in Vegas on April 3, 2022. That was followed by an intimate legal courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022, with the only guests being Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, MJ Campbell. Kourtney and Travis invited all their loved ones, including their six combined children, to their third wedding, in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022.

Since they started dating, Kourtney and Travis have tried having a baby together. They were open about using IFV treatments on The Kardashians on Hulu, and Travis was very supportive of Kourtney during the process. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful at conceiving a child via IFV, but that hasn’t dashed their hopes of becoming parents together.

