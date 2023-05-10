Sofia Richie Stuns In White Feathered Chanel Mini Suit At Cruise Show With Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge have been painting the town red since they said “I do” and their latest stop was in Beverly Hills for a Chanel fashion show on Tuesday, May 9. The daughter of Lionel Richie, 24, and her record producer hubby, 29, enjoyed the rare chance to see the Chanel creative director, Virginie Viard, present a new cruise collection for the luxury brand. Alongside the stunning Sofia and the handsome Elliot were such A-listers as Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart and Paris Hilton.

While taking over the red carpet, Sofia rocked a white Chanel jacket featuring a feather trim, matching shorts and a set of black and white heels. To set off the stylish look, the starlet rocked a paid of dangling diamond earrings and a small bedazzled clutch. Elliot, meanwhile, cut a classic figure in a navy jacket and pants with a white sweater.

Paris was also at Sofia’s wedding in France on April 21, where the bride wore Chanel as well! Looking like a princess, Sofia rocked a long-sleeved gown featuring a unique bridal silhouette with a criss-cross neckline, which Sofia raved about ahead of the ceremony. “It is such magic,” Sofia told Vogue. “I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.” Paris, meanwhile, looked extravagant in her sophisticated ensemble.

Along with Paris, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were part of the wedding festivities, but they were adorably upstaged by their daughter Raddix, 3, In one of the first public photos of their baby girl as a toddler, the Back in Action actress and her musician husband held Raddix’ hands as they made their way down a steep set of stairs at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. In her cute pink dress with a bow, Raddix had the crowd holding back tears of joy before the bride even arrived!

Sofia and Elliot got engaged in April 2022, when he proposed to her with a gorgeous, emerald-cut diamond ring. The couple had known each other for many years and first sparked romance rumors in Jan. 2021. As fans know, Sofia was in a long-term romance with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick before she settled down with Elliot.