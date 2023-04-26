Scott Disick Seen Out In 1st Photos After Ex Sofia Richie’s Wedding As He Leaves Hotel In Beverly Hills

Scott Disick was seen leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 25. in photos which you can see here. The reality star rocked tan slacks, a flannel shirt and black vest, and kept a low profile in his baseball cap and sunglasses. The outing came just one day after his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, married Elliot Grainge in a romantic wedding in the French Riviera.

Scott and Sofia dated for three years before breaking up in May 2020. Their 16 year age difference made headlines when they got together in 2017. Throughout their relationship, the two took plenty of lavish vacations together, including various trips with Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. At the time, Kourtney and Scott were still spending quite a bit of time together while co-parenting their children. In fact, it was their close relationship that led to Scott and Sofia’s breakup.

“She literally said with an ultimatum: You have to choose, me or Kourtney,” Scott revealed during a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney AND my kids. It’s a unit. I was like…how could you want that for me? It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.” Kourtney has since moved on with Travis Barker, who she married in May 2022. While she and Scott still co-parent amicably, but mostly lead separate lives. Scott was most recently linked to longtime friend Kimberly Stewart for a few months in 2022, but has mostly been staying out of the public eye in recent months.

Meanwhile, Sofia went on to start dating her now-husband, Elliot, in 2021. They got engaged in April 2022, just one year before saying “I Do.” Their star-studded wedding featured attendees like Paris Hilton, as well as Sofia’s famous family members, Lionel Richie, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz. Sofia stunned in a Chanel wedding dress at the ceremony in France before changing into a white mini for the reception, where she danced the night away with her husband and loved ones.