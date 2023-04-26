Scott Disick Seen Out In 1st Photos After Ex Sofia Richie’s Wedding As He Leaves Hotel In Beverly Hills

While his ex, Sofia Richie, was tying the knot to Elliot Grainge in France, Scott Disick was back in the U.S., and paparazzi caught him out and about on April 23.

April 26, 2023 9:32AM EDT
Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. 19 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie shows off her sensational physique while cuddling up to fiancé Elliot Grainge in the South of France as her pals hint couple's wedding is imminent. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA970785_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles. 21 Apr 2023 Pictured: Sofia Richie , Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA971732_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Scott Disick was seen leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 25. in photos which you can see here. The reality star rocked tan slacks, a flannel shirt and black vest, and kept a low profile in his baseball cap and sunglasses. The outing came just one day after his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, married Elliot Grainge in a romantic wedding in the French Riviera.

Scott and Sofia dated for three years before breaking up in May 2020. Their 16 year age difference made headlines when they got together in 2017. Throughout their relationship, the two took plenty of lavish vacations together, including various trips with Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. At the time, Kourtney and Scott were still spending quite a bit of time together while co-parenting their children. In fact, it was their close relationship that led to Scott and Sofia’s breakup.

Scott Disick on a previous outing. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

“She literally said with an ultimatum: You have to choose, me or Kourtney,” Scott revealed during a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney AND my kids. It’s a unit. I was like…how could you want that for me? It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.” Kourtney has since moved on with Travis Barker, who she married in May 2022. While she and Scott still co-parent amicably, but mostly lead separate lives. Scott was most recently linked to longtime friend Kimberly Stewart for a few months in 2022, but has mostly been staying out of the public eye in recent months.

Sofia and Elliot during their wedding weekend. (EliotPress / MEGA)

Meanwhile, Sofia went on to start dating her now-husband, Elliot, in 2021. They got engaged in April 2022, just one year before saying “I Do.” Their star-studded wedding featured attendees like Paris Hilton, as well as Sofia’s famous family members, Lionel Richie, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz. Sofia stunned in a Chanel wedding dress at the ceremony in France before changing into a white mini for the reception, where she danced the night away with her husband and loved ones.

