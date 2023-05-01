Billie Eilish Serves A Stunning Met Gala Look In Sheer Black Dress With Matching Gloves

Billie Eilish returned to the Met Gala for the third year in a row and she brought another show-stopping look to the red carpet. The theme for this year’s Met Gala, which took place on May 1, honored the late Karl Lagerfeld. Karl died in 2019 but his vision has lived on, and Billie was just one of dozens of stars who proved it. For her 2023 Met Gala look, Billie wore a gorgeous, sheer black dress, which was adorned with intricate, bejeweled embellishments throughout. The dress was paired with sheer, lacy black gloves to match, as well, along with custom vegan Piferi platforms. To complete her red carpet ensemble, Billie had her hair styled in a slick, low ponytail, with bold clips hold the front pieces back.

“I’m wearing Simone Rocha, who is one of my favorites in the world,” Billy explained on the red carpet. “She does not custom make anything and I was just like…please!?” Of honoring Karl at the Met Gala, Billie added, “It means a lot. Anytime I’m invited at all it means a lot to me. I have a good time. I have good stories afterward, I’ll say that.”

For her 2022 Met Gala look, Billie showed up to the museum in a corset dress, perfectly emulating the Gilded Glamour theme. The cream-colored gown jutted out at her waist and was accessorized with a purple flower. She had her hair pulled back into an updo with a black choker necklace. In 2021, Billie made her Met Gala debut, where she channeled Marilyn Monroe in a flowing, coral-hued dress with long, sheer train. Her hair was styled in Marilyn’s old-Hollywood style and colored platinum blonde. Billie’s street style is generally casually and a bit grungy, so seeing her get glammed up for this iconic fashion event usually means we’re going to see something out of her usual realm.

Billie’s appearance at the 2023 Met Gala comes following a trip to the desert in California for Coachella in April. Billie and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, hit up the music festival together to enjoy a night of music. The two also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in March. It was another glam night out for the singer, who wore a loose-fitting black dress as she walked the red carpet with her man.

Despite being ten years apart, Billie and Jesse debuted their relationship in the fall of 2022. Although they’ve received backlash for the age difference, the two have proven that they’re going strong with their recent public appearances. They even poked fun at the buzz about their ages by dressing as an old man and a baby for Halloween in 2022.