Billie Eilish Slays In Black Shorts For Coachella Date With BF Jesse Rutherford: Photos

Billie Eilish made two appearances at the first weekend of Coachella 2023. The 21-year-old singer did a surprise performance during Labrinth‘s set on Day 2, on Saturday night (April 15). The following day, Billie was seen walking around the festival with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31. The “Bad Guy” hitmaker and her beau held hands as they checked out all the different stages and the performers at the star-studded event. Billie first performed at Coachella in 2019 after she released her debut album.

At Day 3 of this year’s Coachella, Billie tried to stay low-key while touring the festival with her boyfriend. She wore a black jacket over her head with a baseball cap and sunglasses. The Grammy Award winner’s outfit included a black NWA T-shirt with matching shorts and leather combat boots. Jesse, the lead vocalist of the band The Neighbourhood, wore a sleeveless black T-shirt, camouflage pants, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Fans were shocked when Billie was revealed as the surprise guest at Labrinth’s set at Coachella Night 2. They gave an electric performance to their recent collaboration “Never Felt So Alone” and the crowd absolutely loved it. Billie’s older brother, Finneas, 25, co-produced the song, which came out April 7th. The track appeared on Euphoria season 2.

The day after her surprise performance, Billie got to have a much more casual and relaxing time at Coachella with Jesse. Billie started dating the fellow musician last summer, and they’ve been going strong ever since! The couple’s 10-year age difference has been criticized but they haven’t let that get in the way of their relationship. Billie even said she’s “really happy” in her relationship when she broke her silence on the romance last year. “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said to Vanity Fair in Nov. 2022.