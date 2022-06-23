Billie Eilish Reveals How She Tricked Fans With A Body Double At Coachella: ‘Nobody Knew’

Before Coachella attendees start demanding a refund over going to see Billie Eilish at the 2022 festival, only to find out they witnessed an Eilish impersonator (an “Eilishmposter,” if you will), they should relax. During a Tuesday (June 21) interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, Billie, 20, spoke about wearing disguises to watch other musicians perform at festivals. “Yeah, but I was a different person then, and it didn’t work!” she said. “I’ve done it, though occasionally, in different places, and it’s really nice when you’re able to do it.”

This was when the Billie doppelganger talk began. “At Coachella, I actually did it because [at] the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers that was one of my dancers for the show,” she said. “I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig, and we put buns in it, and we gave her a mask and sunglasses, and she wore my shoes and my socks. And I put her up at the back of the stage, and she stood there while the lights went on, and everybody thought it was me. And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

Footage taken of the performance shows an Eilish-esque person standing at the back of the stage during the introductory sequence featuring elements of “Oxytocin” and “Happier Than Ever,” per People. The musician’s face isn’t visible until two minutes into the set, when she kicked into her 2019 song, “Bury a friend.”

View Related Gallery Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles & More Stars At Coachella 2022: Photos Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - * Kendall Jenner watches Daniel Ceaser's performance with Kylie Jenner at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Megan Thee Stallion 2022 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2, Indio, USA - 23 Apr 2022

Billie may bring a bit of twin magic to her headlining set at Glastonbury. Billie will headline Friday (June 24) night in the UK. Other big names at this year’s festival include Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant (of Led Zeppelin) & Alison Kraus, Diana Ross, Pet Shop Boys, Fontaines DC, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, St. Vincent, Little Simz, Primal Scream, Pheobe Bridgers, Charli XCX, Turnstile, Four Tet, Billy Bragg, and far more than can be listed here.

“It’s a serious once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be asked to go to and to do,” she told Matt Wilkinson about her headlining slot. “And I’m constantly feeling like I’m undeserving of everything, and I think that’s a good thing. I would say that that’s a good thing for the most part. But first of all, it makes you doubt everybody because you’re like, ‘Why would you choose me?’ But with that being said, that’s why I’m even more excited about it and stoked to be the youngest headliner ever. And I’m a woman, and that’s really cool. And it makes me excited for the future. And unfortunately, there’s not a lot of female headliners constantly. So I feel really honored and really excited.”