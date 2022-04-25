Billie Eilish Laughs After Falling On Her Face During Coachella Performance: ‘Ouch’

The bad news is that Billie Eilish “ate sh-t” during her Coachella headlining performance on Apr. 23. The good news is that no one saw Billie, 20, do it. “I just ate sh-t! Ouch!” Billie shouted gleefully before letting out a wicked laugh (h/t Entertainment Tonight.) The stage lights had dimmed, and she tripped. “You guys, I just ate ass up here,” she said. “I’m good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f**kin’ fire thing!”

OMG.. billie eilish accidentally tripped.. “I just ate shi*” pic.twitter.com/CJyfD8fanm — mric777🎶 (@oliviacabello17) April 24, 2022

“Okay, let’s dance!” added Billie, and when the song kicked in, she seemed to shrug off the whole moment. Billie later explained what happened. “You guys, I seriously ate sh-t. Seriously. It was pitch black,” she said, according to a video sent to TMZ. “You see that square? This f-cking thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!” Billie’s fans started an “f-ck the square” chant, which delighted Billie. After she let out another laugh, Billie continued her performance – by bringing out Hayley Williams for a surprise performance of Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

During the first Coachella weekend, Billie brought out Damon Albarn and De La Soul’s Posdnuos to perform a version of Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” Billie also joined Damon for a cover of her song, “Getting Older.”

“This is the craziest sh-t I’ve ever experienced,” Billie said, per American Songwriter. “This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be and what art could be, and what creation could be. My first favorite band ever was The Good, The Bad, And The Queen when I was six years old, and Blur changed the world, and Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

At the end of the set, Billie gave an interesting shoutout. “Thank you, Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé!” she said, while also joking that she “should not be headlining this sh-t” and that she was “so f-cking grateful” for the chance to headline the festival. “This is such a dream come true,” she added.

Billie is expected to be one of the many celebs attending the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. During the 2021 edition of the fashion extravaganza, Billie had one of the night’s biggest moments when she arrived in a cream-colored, off-the-shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta. Along with Billie’s then-blonde hair, the look channeled Marilyn Monroe and the Golden Age of Hollywood.