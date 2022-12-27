Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas Reacts To Her 10 Year Age Gap With Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish’s older brother Finneas clapped back at a TikTok user who made light of the “bad guy” singer’s relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a video on Monday, December 26. Even though the TikToker had intended the comment as a dig, Finneas, 25, assured them that he was unbothered by his sister’s boyfriend.

The TikToker had stitched a video by Finneas, where he said that he wasn’t a fan of the recent trend of people telling their parents that different celebrities had passed away. He said that he felt like it was “mean,” but the person called out Billie and Finneas. “Your sister’s dating a 31-year-old man, and your music is s****y so,” they said.

Finneas let the TikToker know that he wasn’t fazed by the person’s comment, and he was totally okay with his sister’s decisions. “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions,” he wrote.

Billie’s older brother (and frequent musical collaborator) has frequently shown his support for his sister’s relationship with The Neighbourhood singer. He made similar comments to the TikTok comment in an interview with E! News. “As long as she’s happy, I’m happy,” he said.

When Billie and Jesse first went public with their relationship back in October, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Finneas and Jesse got along “flawlessly,” and he was glad for his sister. “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy,” they said.

Ahead of the holidays a source also spoke about Billie and Jesse’s holiday plans to HollywoodLife, and revealed that the couple would bond with both Finneas and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski. “Billie’s been working on an album with her brother so she’s with him a lot and her brother’s girlfriend Claudia is around a lot as well so there’s a little group of them and Jesse is very much a part of it too, they all get on great,” the insider said.