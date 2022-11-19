Finneas Reacts To Sister Billie Eilish’s Romance With Jesse Rutherford: ‘If She’s Happy, I’m Happy’

Billie Eilish’s big brother and collaborator, Finneas, is co-signing her red hot romance with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford! While attending a GQ event for its “Men of the Year” issue in Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 17, Finneas gave his hot take on his 20-year-old sibling dating the 31-year-old musician after they made their red-carpet debut a few weeks ago at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing matching pajamas. “As long as she’s happy, I’m happy” the producer told E! News.

Finneas’ reveal at the gala appears right in line with his reaction after he was hanging out with Billie and Jesse when the pair held hands at Halloween Horror Nights — which first sparked dating rumors as a video of it went viral. At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Finneas clearly “approves” of the relationship, as it makes his kid sister “so happy and giddy.”

Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her,” the insider began. “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.”

“The chemistry between them is electrifying and everyone around them can see this,” the source continued. “They are both passionate about their music and Jesse treats Billie with so much respect and admiration. He does not look at her as a superstar or anything like that.”

Billie and Jesse had been spotted together quite a few times over the last few weeks, per TMZ. Despite neither of them confirming that they are dating, with both stars being very private on Instagram, fans were quick to speculate. And their 11-year age difference raised eyebrows, with followers also pointing out that Jesse has known Billie since she was 15, sharing a photo of them together on Halloween in 2017. However, a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the age gap isn’t a worry for Billie.

“Billie and Jesse have known each other for years so even though they’ve only been dating a short while, she feels very comfortable with him,” explained the source. “Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels. Plus, she’s turning 21 in a few months so there won’t be as many restrictions in terms of where they can hang out because she’ll be old enough at that point.”

Meanwhile, Billie called it off with her rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a one-year relationship. The actor and producer, 30, fired back at internet rumors that the surprise breakup was caused by his philandering ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”