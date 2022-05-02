Billie Eilish Is A Gilded Glamour Goddess In Corset Dress At Met Gala

She’s back! Billie Eilish returned to the Met Gala for the second time at the event in New York City on May 2. Dressing for the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, Billie wore a corset-style dress, which featured wide hips and a long train. The theme of the night was inspired by the fashion of the late 19th century, and Billie definitely hit the mark!

To complete her Met Gala look, Billie wore her hair dark and pulled back into an updo. The rocker-style hairdo featured bangs swept to the both sides and locks sticking up at every angle in the back. She accessorized with a black choker, adding some fierceness to the otherwise angelic vibe of her dress.

Back in September 2021, Billie attended her very first Met Gala. She was actually a co-chair of the event, and she made a major statement on the red carpet. Billie channeled Marilyn Monroe with her 2021 look, wearing a peach-hued Oscar de la Renta gown. The off-the-shoulder ensemble had a long, cascading train. The Old Hollywood look also featured Billie’s blonde hair styled with her bangs swept to the side and her locks in a short bob.

Billie has openly admitted to struggling with body issues over the years, but as she’s grown up and come into her own, she’s gotten much more comfortable with her style. While she still favors baggier looks quite often, we’ve also seen Billie glam it up on a number of occasions, as well, and she can pull off both ends of the spectrum!

This year has been incredible for Billie so far. She won her first Oscar at the 2022 show, taking home the Best Original Song honor for her James Bond-inspired track, “No Time To Die.” Although she didn’t take home any awards at the Grammys, she was nominated seven times, and got to perform her hit “Happier Than Ever” at the show in April. She doesn’t appear to be slowing down, either! Her tour picks up again with its European leg at the beginning of June, and then, in September, she’ll head to Australia and New Zealand to finish it off!