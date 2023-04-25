Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Natural Hair Amid New ‘Hair Health’ Journey

Leave it to Kylie Jenner, 25, to even make going sans hair extensions completely stunning! The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently took to TikTok on Apr. 23 to share a glimpse at her makeup-free face and natural raven-hued tresses amid her romance with Timothée Chalamet, 27. “Good morning!”, she started off the casual video in her closet. “My hair… this is my natural hair we’ve just been embracing.” The proud mom-of-two noted that since she is on a “hair health journey” she has not been wearing her hair extensions. “This is what we’re dealing with,” she said, as she ruffled her locks.

Later in the clip, The Kardashians star proceeded to do her daily makeup routine while explaining each step to her 52.3 million TikTok followers. “We’re going to clip up my hair,” she said. “I don’t have anything on my face.” Kylie sprayed the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist before applying her foundation with her hands. After that, the 25-year-old blended the foundation in with a brush, before applying bronzer and her go-to blush from her own brand. She completed the look with her new matte liquid eyeshadow and an “older” Kylie Cosmetics lipliner that she “found” in her makeup bag.

Of course, the former billionaire made sure to add her new mascara and curled her lashes to tie the look together. After she shared the video, a plethora of her loyal followers flocked to the comments to react to the starlet’s new fresh-faced look. “I love the fact that she’s being more and more natural,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “i love natural kylie.” A third follower even noted that Kylie’s tresses are looking so glamourous. “Healthy hair queen,” they penned, while a fourth quipped, “Girl you got hella hair go offf [sic].”

As previously mentioned, Travis Scott‘s ex-girlfriend has recently been making headlines for her numerous outings with the Lady Bird star. On Apr. 7, Timothée and Kylie were spotted on a not-so-secret taco date (see photos here), while she was later spotted at his house on Apr. 13 (see photos here). As Kylie recently split from the “Coffee Bean” rapper in Dec. 2022, a source close to her told Entertainment Tonight that she and the 27-year-old are keeping it low-key. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the insider fished on Apr. 17. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Kylie’s new fling comes four months after she and Travis broke up, as the couple is known to be off-and-on. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an US Weekly insider said at the time. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.” As many know, Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter and Travis welcomed two children during their relationship. Their daughter, Stormi, 5, was born in Feb. 2018, while her baby brother, Aire, was born in Feb. 2022.