Teresa Giudice’s Look-Alike Daughter Gia, 22, Rocks Sexy Bikini In Miami: Photo

Gia Giudice is reminiscing on warmer days. The 22-year-old reality star took to Instagram on April 18 to share a sizzling snapshot from a recent vacation in Miami. The photo showed her standing on a high-rise balcony in a pink, purple, and yellow printed bikini and matching button-down. She also wore a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with white shades and silver jewelry. “Wishing I was back in the 305,” the beautiful social media influencer captioned the throwback pic, referencing Miami’s zipcode.

Although Gia may no longer be in sunny Florida, she was taking in all the sun she could get when she posted from the SHEIN festival on April 21. She looked gorgeous in a multicolored striped bralette and skirt set, which she paired with beige cowgirl boots and a matching cowgirl hat. Her highlighted brunette hair was curled and she added another layer of interested with a long pendant necklace, as seen below.

Gia’s ab-bearing outfits come shortly after she began promoting an up-and-coming fat-burning treatment called Coolsculpting. She first began promoting it in February when she took followers into an appointment with her in a joint video with New Jersey-based medical spa, Eminence Medical Aesthetics. In the follow-up video, Eminence wrote that Gia was super pleased with her results. “We targeted her abdomen to reduce unwanted stubborn fat and she couldn’t be happier with her initial results (which will continue to improve for several more months…stay tuned for more photos)!” they wrote.

Gia is the eldest child of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice. Teresa, 50, shares all four of her daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice. In addition to Gia, they have Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13. They have all appeared on the hit Bravo series, and Audriana’s birth was even filmed. Gia, so far, seems to be the breakout star of her family.

Gia graduated high school in 2019, and jumped into her influencing career. She seems to be a natural in front of the camera as she documents her extravagant travels and daily life. She has collaborated with a myriad of brands, including Pretty Little Thing, Hazel Boutique, FabFitFun, and more.