Gia Giudice, 21, Rocks Tiny Orange Bikini Top In Ibiza With Sister Gabriella, 18: Photo

Gia Giudice stunned on a family vacation to Ibiza! The 21-year-old college student glowed as she wore an orange bikini top with yellow piping on the Spanish island alongside her sister Gabriella, 18. She paired the summer-ready top with a pair of sheer beige pants, as well as a monogramed “GG” tote by Lily & Bean. The candid snap was posted by mom Teresa Giudice on Thursday, Aug. 11 via Instagram.

Gia also sported a pair of black sunglasses and a pretty red flower in her hair, which was pulled back into a ponytail. She posed in front of an old building next to her sister, who opted for a white bikini top and linen pants. Gabriella held onto a smaller beige tote, also rocking sunglasses just like trendy Gia. She opted, however, to keep her dark hair down and straight. Both girls stayed cool in a pair of flip flips, ideal for the 90 degree weather that Ibiza is currently experiencing.

Teresa captioned, “Ibiza,” along with the Spanish flag and “#gabriella @_giagiudice bag @lilyandbean,” for the brand of Gia’s tote. Her ex-husband Joe Giudice, who remains living in Italy following legal issues in late 2019, was one of the first to comment on the post. “Love them Thank God I’m so good looking,” he quipped with four heart emojis, adding an “lol.”

The sisters getaway comes just days after mom Teresa married Luis Ruelas in a lavish East Brunswick, New Jersey ceremony last week. The bride, 50, turned heats in a dramatically glamorous look that included a whopping $7,000 worth of wavy hair extensions under a diamond tiara. Her tan glowed against the sweetheart neck bustier dress, which she paired with a traditional white veil and opera gloves for the reception. Teresa’s daughters all served as bridesmaids in blush pink dresses, proudly looking on as their mother said her vows to their new stepdad.