Teresa Giudice Shares Her ‘Body Sculpting’ Treatment In New Video: ‘I’m Obsessed’

Teresa Giudice, 50, has revealed her secret weapon for keeping her tummy toned: body sculpting. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star raved about the non-invasive fat reduction treatment in a Nov. 4 Instagram post, saying she is simply “obsessed” with it. “You know how seriously I take exercising and staying fit. Since I’m on camera all the time whether I’m on set, dancing my heart out, or hanging out with my friends, I always want to look my best,” she began in a video showing the sculpting process from start to finish. “So I want to share this treatment I’m getting to help me go that extra mile to meet my goals. Let me introduce you to truBody. It’s two treatments. True Sculpt ID and True Sculpt flex,” she added.

She went on to explain the treatment helps her “go the extra mile to meet” her physical goals and allows her to target “stubborn areas that can be resistant to exercise and diet.” The stunning mom of four claimed her friend recommended truBody after her short-lived run on Dancing with the Stars failed to help her with “those hard-to-tackle areas.”

truBody is a quick non-surgical treatment that is meant to “treat stubborn fat and tone muscles”, according to its website. “A true lunchtime treatment, truBody offers 15-minute options to help you achieve your body sculpting goals faster,” the website claims.

In her caption, Teresa wrote, “I’m taking my body goals to the next level with #truBody! I’m obsessed with staying fit, and when a friend recommended @trusculpt_cutera by @cuterainc I was so excited to try it.” She went on to call the treatment “revolutionary” and said it “uses heat and radio frequency to burn fat.” She added, “I’m pairing it with #truSculptflex which is a muscle stimulating treatment that offers personalized options, and I’m using it to strengthen, firm, and define my abs, butt, and thighs!”

While Teresa was excited to show off her new fat-burning option, not everyone in her comment section was impressed. “OMg!! Just stop already!! You are promoting BS lies !! What happened to old fashioned working out!” one upset follower slammed. “This isnt fit…. It’s fake!” another exclaimed. However, not everyone was upset, as one fan applauded her for “sharing” her journey.

Teresa was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during the second week of its 31st season. And while she was disappointed she wasn’t able to show off more of her moves or burn more fat, she admitted to HollywoodLife and other outlets that she was thrilled to be going home to her hubby, Luis Ruelas. “Now I get to spend time with my husband. I just got married, and then I started doing Dancing With the Stars. So it’s like I left my husband, so I felt really bad,” she explained.

She previously admitted she and Luis, 46, get exercise at least twice a day by having sex. “Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that’s three!” she revealed during a Q&A session at Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia in August. “We’re very sexual and I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them.”