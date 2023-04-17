Larsa Pippen, 48, Slays In Strappy Bikini As She Goes ‘Off The Grid’ On Vacation

Larsa Pippen stunned in a new bikini picture she shared on Instagram during her latest beachy getaway. The April 17 snapshot showed the 48-year-old The Real Housewives of Miami star posing next to some trees in a white animal print string bikini. The string bottoms and wrap-around features accentuated her curves. Larsa exuded confidence as she ran her fingers through her honey-brown hair.

Larsa accessorized with layered bracelets and oversized black shades. “Off the grid,” she captioned the beautiful vacation photo. She did not reveal where she’s staying, but it looked absolutely gorgeous. In the distance, a palm tree-surrounded pool could be seen along with a grand-looking building.

The landscape looked similar to that in the April 10 image Larsa posted of her and her beau, Marcus Jordan, hugging next to a pool. In the pic, seen below, Larsa donned a black bikini and jean shorts and seemingly accessorized with the same black shades as the above snapshot. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old son of retired Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan looked ready for the pool in black and white swim trunks and a black tee. He added some pizzaz to his ‘fit with a thick silver chain around his neck and a black baseball cap he wore backward. “To the moon and back,” she captioned the pic, showing how much she cares for her man.

The vacation photos come as Larsa made headlines for revealing that she used to have sex with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, four times a night. “I was married for 23 years, I’ve always had sex like four times a night,” she revealed on the recent reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “I had sex four times a night, every night,” she reiterated. “I never had a day off for 23 years.”

When host Andy Cohen asked about her and Marcus’ bedroom action, Larsa said she was satisfied. “He wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’s okay,” she quipped. Larsa and Marcus, whose father played one season of basketball with Larsa’s ex-husband on the Chicago Bulls, have been together since last fall. Although their age difference and the fact that he’s Michael Jordan’s son have caused trolls to criticize her, Larsa has confirmed she’s super happy with Marcus.

“I do feel like timing is everything and it started off just getting to know each other and then, here we are,” she told PEOPLE in February after stating they started dating with an already “great foundation as friends”. She added, “For me, I just could never be open and open to different guys. I would find faults in every guy… I had all these quirky things and then low and behold, Marcus drops down from heaven. And I’m like, I like everything about him.”