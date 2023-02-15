Larsa Pippen, 48, Cozies Up To Marcus Jordan, 32, In Daisy Dukes & Bikini Top: ‘Forever Valentine’

Larsa Pippen looked stunning when she celebrated Valentine's Day with Marcus Jordan while rocking a bikini & shorts.

February 15, 2023 9:38AM EST
EXCLUSIVE: Sealed with a kiss! Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan confirm their romance is ON as they share a smooch in Miami Beach. Until now, the 48-year-old 'Real Housewives of Miami' star has been coy about her relationship with the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. But it looks like she and the 32-year-old are officially a couple, after a cute PDA outside the upscale W South Beach hotel on Saturday. They held hands and were all smiles as they left the beachfront venue, with Larsa showing off her famous curves in a black Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit with racy leather hot pants and Chanel slides. Her beau, who slung his arm around her shoulders as they waited for their car, was casual in all black and carried his laptop bearing the famous Jordan logo. The much talked about duo certainly appeared to be cosy and relaxed in each other's company amid swirling speculation about their romance. 07 Jan 2023 Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan. Photo credit: Romain Maurice/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA930855_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looked madly in love as they cozied up together on the beach for Valentine’s Day. In the photo, the 48-year-old wore a plunging bikini top and daisy dukes while Marcus, 32, draped his arm around her shoulder.

In the photo, Larsa rocked a sparkly black plunging scoop-neck bikini top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted denim short shorts that put her toned abs and legs on full display. Meanwhile, Marcus rocked a black bathing suit with an oversized baggy black T-shirt, a hat, and sunglasses. Larsa posted the photo with the caption, “My forever Valentine,” and Marcus immediately commented, “4eva.”

Larsa has been posting a slew of pictures with Marcus, the son of Michael Jordan, lately and just the other day she posted an up-close photo of the couple with the caption, “California breeze.” In the picture, Larsa wore a gray drawstring sweatshirt with a pair of oversized black sunglasses while a half-up half-down hairstyle and a glossy nude lip completed her look. Marcus rocked a backward hat and a black turtleneck top.

When Larsa isn’t posing with Marcus, she’s still rocking seriously sexy outfits and just recently she posted a photo of herself lying on a lounge chair on the beach, showing off her backside. She captioned the photo, “Sunny days,” as she wore a super cheeky white bikini featuring a criss-cross back white top with a pair of high-rise thong bottoms.

Aside from this white bikini, she posed in the middle of the ocean wearing a sexy royal blue bikini with black splatters all over it. The triangle bikini top featured a plunging V-neckline and a criss-cross strap under her chest and she styled it with matching high-rise bottoms.

