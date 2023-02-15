Larsa Pippen, 48, Cozies Up To Marcus Jordan, 32, In Daisy Dukes & Bikini Top: ‘Forever Valentine’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looked madly in love as they cozied up together on the beach for Valentine’s Day. In the photo, the 48-year-old wore a plunging bikini top and daisy dukes while Marcus, 32, draped his arm around her shoulder.

In the photo, Larsa rocked a sparkly black plunging scoop-neck bikini top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted denim short shorts that put her toned abs and legs on full display. Meanwhile, Marcus rocked a black bathing suit with an oversized baggy black T-shirt, a hat, and sunglasses. Larsa posted the photo with the caption, “My forever Valentine,” and Marcus immediately commented, “4eva.”

Larsa has been posting a slew of pictures with Marcus, the son of Michael Jordan, lately and just the other day she posted an up-close photo of the couple with the caption, “California breeze.” In the picture, Larsa wore a gray drawstring sweatshirt with a pair of oversized black sunglasses while a half-up half-down hairstyle and a glossy nude lip completed her look. Marcus rocked a backward hat and a black turtleneck top.

When Larsa isn’t posing with Marcus, she’s still rocking seriously sexy outfits and just recently she posted a photo of herself lying on a lounge chair on the beach, showing off her backside. She captioned the photo, “Sunny days,” as she wore a super cheeky white bikini featuring a criss-cross back white top with a pair of high-rise thong bottoms.

Aside from this white bikini, she posed in the middle of the ocean wearing a sexy royal blue bikini with black splatters all over it. The triangle bikini top featured a plunging V-neckline and a criss-cross strap under her chest and she styled it with matching high-rise bottoms.