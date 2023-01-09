Larsa Pippen, 48, & Marcus Jordan, 32, Confirm Romance With Passionate Kiss In Public: Photos

More than friends! Larsa Pippen, 48, and former basketball player Marcus Jordan, 32, confirmed their months-long romance with a PDA session in Miami on Jan. 6! The passionate smooch follows many months of romance speculation between the 32-year-old and The Real Housewives of Miami star. While out in Miami with her man, Larsa rocked a sexy pair of leather shorts, a Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit top, and chic Chanel sandals. Marcus, for his part, matched his love’s all-black ensemble with a pair of shorts by Off-White, a button-up blouse, and a baseball cap. In addition, the two were also spotted carrying backpacks while they got cozy in each other’s arms last Friday.

The PDA session comes just one month after Larsa told Page Six Style that she and Michael Jordan‘s son are just “friends” during an interview on Dec. 10, 2022. “We are friends,” she said at the time. “We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing.” Later in the interview, the brunette bombshell added that she is prioritizing her work and family. “So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun. People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think,” Larsa concluded.

Earlier, on Nov. 20, 2022, Marcus and Larsa were spotted at a basketball game together, however, not everyone was a fan of the new couple. While enjoying their date, a heckler approached them and shouted that Larsa was a “cold m*****f*****” for dating Michael’s son. After news of the confrontation was shared via The Shade Room‘s Instagram, Larsa took to the comments section to clap back at the haters. “I just met him 3 years ago I never knew him or his family,” the TV personality claimed. “I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie [Pippen] played that one year w MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

The mom-of-four was recently spotted out holding hands with her new man on Dec. 28, 2022, while out in Beverly Hills. During that outing, Larsa rocked a long winter coat with a black bodysuit and over-the knee leather boots. She styled her tresses down in loose waves and accessorized with a bright-green purse. Marcus also looked stylish with blue jeans, a white hoodie, and a multi-colored bomber jacket.

Larsa’s new romance comes four years after she filed for divorce from Scottie in Nov. 2018. The former couple finalized their divorce on Jan. 5, 2022, after being married for over 25 years. During their relationship, Larsa and the former basketball star welcomed four kids: Scotty Pippen Jr., 22, Sophia Pippen, 14, Preston Pippen, 21, and Justin Pippen, 18. In celebration of the New Year, Larsa recently took to Instagram and showed off a sexy white bikini on Jan. 2. “I hope 2023 brings you blessings on blessings,” she captioned the snapshot.