Larsa Pippen & Scottie Finalize Divorce More Than 3 Years After Ending Marriage

Larsa and Scottie Pippen have now finalized their divorce, officially putting an end to their 20-year marriage.

There’s no turning back now for Larsa Pippen, 47, and Scottie Pippen, 56. The Real Housewives of Miami star and her former husband have officially signed divorce papers three years after their initial separation. “I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now officially divorced, with the Court signing and approving of their Stipulated Judgment as of December 15, 2021. The Stipulated Judgment dealt with all of the issues in their divorce action,” Larsa’s lawyer David J. Glass told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“The parties had met with a retired Judge as a mediator and had worked hard with their attorneys on all of the issues facing them,” he added. “They remained amicable throughout and kept their focus on the best interests of their minor children.” The California family attorney also noted that Larsa and Scottie actually reached an agreement in August 2021, but “the Court’s backlog due to COVID kept it off the Judge’s desk until today.”

Ultimately, Larsa is ready to put all of this behind her. “Larsa is relieved to have the entire process behind her and is happy that she and Scottie managed to keep their private lives largely private,” her lawyer told us. Larsa had previously expressed an interest in getting married again and now that her divorce is finalized, she can focus on moving on to the next chapter of her life.

Larsa and Scottie had an on-again/off-again divorce. They first filed for divorce in 2016, but they got back together in 2017 and called off their $120 million split. After rekindling their romance, the pair appeared to be fine, while attending numerous events together, including Dave Chappelle‘s show at Delilah’s in West Hollywood. Unfortunately, their love couldn’t conquer all and Larsa filed for divorce from the NBA player in L.A. County Superior Court on Nov. 2, 2018. Prior to their split, the Miami-based couple had been married for 20 years.

Throughout the process, Larsa has commended on her and the Chicago Bulls player’s ability to co-parent their four children, Scottie Jr, Preston, Justin and Sophia Pippen. “[We] are really best friends,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.” Larsa has also been there for Scottie, following the tragic death of his eldest son, Atron Pippen.