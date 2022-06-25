Larsa Pippen & Ex Scottie Celebrate Son Scotty Jr.’s Joining The LA Lakers: ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’

Looks like the Los Angeles Lakers have a new superstar player! Scotty Pippen Jr, the son of NBA star Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen, was drafted into the team as a point guard on June 24, 2022. And it’s no surprise that his parents could not be more proud!

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa shared a loving post on her Instagram that night that was dedicated to her son. It showed Scotty Jr in a gray basketball uniform posing confidently while a photo of him gripping a basketball loomed over him. “Lakers” the text said in large, unmistakable font. “Congrats my love!!! You’re going to your fav team @lakers I couldn’t be more proud of you,” Larsa excitedly captioned.

On Larsa’s Instagram story, the family was seen partying with champagne on June 24, per The Daily Mail. His legendary basketball player father Scottie was present, despite the complicated divorce that occurred between him and Larsa throughout the years 2016-2021. The two called it quits in 2016, but decided to give things another try a year later. However, in 2018, they decided to separate once and for all. COVID complications delayed the process, as their divorce only became official in 2021.

“They remained amicable throughout and kept their focus on the best interests of their minor children,” Larsa’ family lawyer David J Glass told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January of 2022. “Larsa is relieved to have the entire process behind her and is happy that she and Scottie managed to keep their private lives largely private,”

After their divorce, Larsa confessed in a February episode of RHOM that she was intimidated by her ex-husband’s behavior when she tried to sell their Miami home. “I was traumatized,” Larsa said in the episode. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher. This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids,” she added. However, it appears that the family were able to set aside their differences for one night to celebrate a happy occasion for their son.