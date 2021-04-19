Scottie Pippen’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Basketball Star’s 8 Children

Following the devastating loss of his 33-year-old son, Antron, learn more about Scottie Pippen’s children.

Scottie Pippen has been living in the limelight for decades thanks to his incredible basketball career. The former NBA star, 55, has maneuvered fame over the course of his time as an athlete and following his retirement in 2008. Now, Scottie is experiencing an unimaginable tragedy in the public eye. On April 19, Scottie took to Instagram to reveal that his eldest son and firstborn, Antron Pippen, had tragically died. Following the devastating news, learn more about Antron, his father’s emotional tribute, and Scottie’s other children.

Antron Pippen

Antron Pippen was Scottie’s eldest son and firstborn child. He was born in 1987, roughly one year before his parents, Scottie and Karen McCollum, wed in 1988. The couple’s marriage did not last long, unfortunately. Scottie and Karen divorced in 1990, but following that time, Scottie maintained a special bond with his eldest son, as evidenced by his moving tribute.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” Scottie’s caption to his social media posts, featuring a series of photos of Antron, read. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” Scottie wrote.

“He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became,” Scottie continued. “Please keep his mom, Karen [McCollum], and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.” Antron passed away at the age of 33 on April 18.

Taylor Pippen

Taylor Pippen is Scottie’s second child and first daughter, whom he shares with former girlfriend Sonya Roby. Taylor was born in July 1994 and has seemingly maintained a low-profile, despite her famous father. The 26-year-old currently lives in Chicago, per her Instagram bio, and has a love of sports and engaging with youth. She’s currently a Junior Board Member of the foundation Beyond Sports, which “has assisted student-athletes from under-resourced communities in the Chicagoland Area to realize their academic and professional goals by giving them the skills necessary to enter and excel in college, as well as succeed in the life beyond sports,” according to the foundation’s website. It’s unclear what Taylor’s relationship is like with her father.

Tyler Pippen

Tyler Pippen was Taylor’s twin. Tyler tragically died only nine days after Scottie and Sonya welcomed the twins into the world. The set of twins are the only children that Scottie shared with ex Sonya Roby.

Sierra Pippen

Sierra is Scottie’s only child with former fiancée Yvette De Leon. Sierra was born in February 1995, making her 26 years old. Like Taylor, Sierra also maintains a low-profile on social media. It’s unclear how close she is to Scottie, as well.

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is Scottie’s first child with estranged wife Larsa Pippen. He was born in November 2000 and has definitely followed in his father’s footsteps. Scotty Jr. plays for the Vanderbilt basketball team as their Point Guard. Scotty has roughly 250K followers on Instagram and dedicates much of his social media posts to the sport he loves. He and Scottie appear to have a close bond, as evidenced by the post Scottie shared on January 15, which you can see above.

Preston Pippen

Preston Pippen is Scottie’s second child with Larsa. Preston was born in 2002 and is very close with his siblings. Much like his older brother and dad, Preston also has an affinity for basketball, and has previously posted photos of himself playing the sport. He also played at his alma mater, Sierra Canyon.

Justin Pippen

Justin Pippen was born in 2005 and is the third child that Scottie shares with Larsa. Justin, like his big brothers and dad, also loves basketball, and appears to play on the Sierra Canyon team just like Preston. His social media accounts, particularly Instagram, feature a slew of photos of the teen playing basketball and family photos with his siblings.

Sophia Pippen

Sophia Pippen is Scottie’s youngest child with Larsa. The youngest daughter and child of Scottie was born in 2008. At nearly 13 years old, Sophia is already making a name for herself. She’s appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Brasil and appears to be in the first few stages of her acting career, per IMDb. Sophia has a large following on Instagram, which details that her mom runs her page. In 2018, she appeared as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.