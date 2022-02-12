Larsa Pippen Says She’s ‘Traumatized’ After Relationship With Ex Scottie Pippen: ‘He’s The Punisher’
On the most recent episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ Larsa Pippen recalls her ‘traumatizing’ experience with her ex Scottie Pippen and how he ‘punished’ her after she tried to sell their Miami home.
It’s getting real on The Real Housewives of Miami. On Thursday’s episode, Larsa Pippen, 47, revealed that her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, 56, wasn’t so happy when she tried to sell their Miami home. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa said, adding how she “was kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami property. She noted that, because of her actions, Scottie allegedly told her she would “have to send” their 14-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen, “back to L.A.”
“I was traumatized,” Larsa said. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.” She later noted in a confessional interview that her former NBA player ex “is used to controlling the narrative.”
“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids,” she added, stating that “he’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”
The reality star later said during a confessional that her ex-husband is “pushing all the buttons to let me know that he’s still in charge and because I’m doing whatever makes me happy.” Headlines of her relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves player, Malik Beasley, then flashed across the screen (the pair dated briefly last year).
“So dating someone younger makes me happy? I’m doing it!” she continued. “Which leads me to believe that it’s a jealousy problem. That jealousy is the underlying issue.” Larsa later told Alexia Echevarria about the situation, “But you know what’s funny? I feel like, five years ago, if you asked me would I be divorced, I’d say no way.”
Alexia then shared her own thoughts in a confessional, saying that Larsa “needs to cut that umbilical cord.” She continued, “She’s just too close to Scottie, and the truth is no man that she ever dates is going to be okay with that. And I don’t even think that’s good for Larsa.”
Larsa further reflected on her relationship with Scottie, telling her costar, “I would expect so much. I would expect a guy to do so much for me. Because that’s what I’ve had. If you’re not going to do a whole bunch of things for me, then why would I want to be with you? I’d rather be alone.”