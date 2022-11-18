Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: From Scottie Pippen Marriage To New Romance With Marcus Jordan

Image Credit: AP

Model Larsa Pippen is one of the most sought-after beauties in Hollywood, and she’s had her pick of gorgeous guys. The model and former Kardashian bestie famously married NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen in 1997, and had four cute kids together. After their 2015 separation, Larsa began playing the field again. She was linked with NBA star Malik Beasley at one point, but her most recent romance appears to be with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan. Take a look at Larsa’s full romantic history:

Scottie Pippen

Larsa and Scottie had a fairytale romance that began in the late 1990s, when he was still playing for the Chicago Bulls. They had four kids together: Scotty Jr. (born 2000), Preston (born 2002), Justin (born 2005), and Sophia (born 2008), who are often featured on Larsa’s Instagram, as well as Scottie’s. The couple separated in 2015, and Scottie filed for divorce after accusing Larsa of having an affair. They ultimately reconciled, but Larsa ultimately filed for divorce again in 2018. It still hasn’t been finalized, and the couple remains estranged.

Future

Larsa and Future got together in 2015, shortly after she and Scottie separated. She gushed about the rapper in an interview with Hollywood Raw, describing their instant spark. “It was definitely a respectable relationship. It was just like we were friends and we needed each other at that moment,” the model said. They talked for seven hours on their first date! “He was definitely not what I thought he was going to be like. He was definitely very romantic,” she reminisced.

“We related on the most simple, organic way. I didn’t need anything from him, he didn’t need anything from me… It wasn’t how you’d think.” Ultimately, the couple split because they were at different places in life. But, Larsa said, she still thinks Future’s a “great” person.

Tristan Thompson

Larsa confessed that she and Tristan Thompson briefly dated before he got together with Khloe Kardashian in 2016. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed,” she said on the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020. “I was seeing him, I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”

He and Khloe apparently started seeing each other “about 10 days later,” but there was no love lost, Larsa said. “Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Eric Moreland

Larsa and Toronto Raptors forward Eric Moreland sparked romance rumors in 2019 after she got flirty with him on Instagram. The former Real Housewives of Miami star dropped cute emojis in the comments and liked all of his photos. He started reciprocating, and was then spotted partying with Larsa on her 45th birthday! They looked awfully cozy while cruising around LA during the June 2019 bash.

Malik Beasley

Larsa and Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik were spotted holding hands at a mall in Miami in December 2020 — and just one week earlier, the NBA star left her some very flirty comments on Instagram. Controversy arose, though, after it was revealed that Malik’s actually married. Wife Montana Yao began posting cryptic messages on Instagram that fans believe were targeted at Larsa and Malik.

Marcus Jordan

The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan, sparked romance rumors with Larsa back in September 2022. The couple were spotted out together at the Rolling Loud music festival and then at a Halloween party in West Hollywood. After a video surfaced in November 2022 of Marcus hooking up with a mystery woman, Page Six reported that Larsa was not bothered by it because she and Marcus were not exclusively dating at the time.