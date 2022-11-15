Why Larsa Pippen Feels A ‘True Connection’ With Marcus Jordan As Romance Heats Up (Exclusive)

Image Credit: MEGA

Just two days after Larsa Pippen, 48, was seen packing on the PDA on a beach in Miami, Florida, with Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan, 31, it seems that the stunning Real Housewives of Miami star may be on her way to becoming a true real housewife again! A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Larsa and Marcus have been “spending more and more time together and she feels a true connection with him. He makes her happy and that is all that matters to her.”

As fans know, Larsa finalized her divorce from ex-husband Scottie Pippen, 57, less than one year ago, on Jan. 5. In a made-for-reality TV twist of fate, she is now dating Marcus, whose legendary NBA basketball star father Michael, 59, was a longtime teammate of Scottie’s when the two played for the Chicago Bulls. However, that doesn’t seem to bother Larsa, who shares four kids — Scottie Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13 — with Scottie.

After being first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September, Larsa insisted that she and Marcus were not involved in a romantic relationship. In October, while attending BravoCon 2022, the RHOM star — who previously said it was hard to date after her breakup with Scottie — told People Magazine, “We’re friends. We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends,” she added.

However, she was likely being truthful at the time, as our source said that Larsa was not looking for romance when she started hanging out with Marcus. “Larsa truly had no expectations when she and Marcus started dating. Larsa has enjoyed the single life for a while now and wasn’t looking for anything serious. But she’s been dating Marcus for a few months now and her perspective on dating has definitely shifted,” the insider said.

“She’s really enjoying spending time with him and continuing to get to know him better. The age difference doesn’t bother her at all because Larsa is young at heart and Marcus is very mature for his age,” the source told HollywoodLife, adding, “He treats her like a queen and respects her in every way. Larsa wanted to take her time with things and not rush any type of romance with Marcus.”