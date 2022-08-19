Larsa Pippen Reveals Why It’s ‘Hard’ To Date After Split From Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen didn’t hold back in new comments about her ex, NBA great Scott Pippen. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48 told Melissa Gorga during her On Display podcast that it hasn’t been easy to move forward after the end of their 21-year marriage. “I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids,” she said on the podcast, via PEOPLE. “So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn’t have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes. “It’s kind of hard,” she continued. “I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you.”

Larsa and Scottie, who had four children together, initially split in 2016 but reconciled — only to split for good in 2018, with the divorce finalized three years later. And Larsa admits that it may never be the same going forward. “Once I started dating, I’m like — I’m gonna have to come to the realization that I’m not gonna get it all,” she said. “I had a great run. I had a great relationship. You know, I was married for 23 years.” During that time, the power couple had sons Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 19, and Justin, 16, and daughter Sophia, 13.

Larsa is no stranger to messy splits. Back in 2020, she also parted ways with former BFF Kim Kardashian after a major falling out after she talked about the family on the Hollywood Raw podcast. More specifically, she accused Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West of “brainwashing” the famous clan against her.

“The family is definitely disappointed and angry Larsa would share what she did in the interview, but not really surprised because they feel like Larsa is just using them to further her career at this point,” a source to close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in November. “Larsa and Kim Kardashian especially were extremely close so it’s sad a friend would do this to a friend,” they continued. “They’ll never be friends with her again…that’s for sure.”