Larsa Pippen, 46, Reveals Whether She’d Get Married Again & Have More Kids Amid Malik Beasley Romance

Larsa Pippen answered questions about her personal life on Jan. 11, and here’s what the mother of 4 had to say about getting married again and expanding her family!

Larsa Pippen “would” make another trip down the aisle and she’d have more kids! The 46-year-old mother of four revealed the latter during an Instagram Q&A with fans on Monday. Interestingly enough, Larsa, who’s currently dating Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley, is still legally married to her estranged husband, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

The pair separated in 2015, and Scottie filed for divorce after accusing Larsa of having an affair. They later reconciled, but Larsa ultimately filed for divorce again in 2018. But, the ex-couple’s divorce hasn’t been finalized, and Larsa and Scottie remain estranged still. They share four kids together: daughter Sophia, 12, and sons sons Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, and Justin, 15.

Larsa’s been linked to 24-year-old Beasley since late November, when the two were photographed holding hands at a shopping mall in Miami. The PDA pics came as a surprise to fans — but they were even more shocking to Beasley’s wife at the time, Montana Yao, who filed for divorce on December 8. Yao, 23, and the athlete share a young son named Makai. After the photos of Larsa and Beasley emerged, his ex took to social media to put him on blast. Additionally, Yao publicly called out Beasley for never issuing her a private or public apology.

More recently, Larsa claimed, via Twitter, that Beasley and Yao “were separated before I ever met him,” adding, “That’s a fact.” — Yao replied to the tweet, writing, “This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Meanwhile, Beasley has remained radio silent and he continues to spend time with Larsa. The new couple made their relationship (publicly) official on December 21, when they posed in front of a Christmas tree for a cute photo opp. The outing was one of a few times they’ve been spotted getting cozy together in recent days.