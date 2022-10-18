Larsa Pippen Confirms Fans Will See Her ‘Date’ On ‘RHOM’ Amid Marcus Jordan Romance (Exclusive)

Larsa Pippen‘s dating life will definitely be shown in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami, she confirmed during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon on Oct. 15. “I do date on the show”, the 48-year-old told us when we asked about rumors claiming that she’s dating Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan. While Larsa didn’t divulge any more information about her dating life or who we’ll see her mingling with on RHOM, a source previously told ET in September, “Larsa and Marcus Jordan are casually hanging out. The two have a lot of the same friends in common so have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out. They are having fun together.”

What’s interesting is that Larsa’s ex Scottie Pippen, who she was married to from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in 2021, was Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate. And it’s because of that connection, and their current feud, that Larsa’s been keeping her romance with Marcus “private“. Sources previously told us, “She’s trying to keep things private because she knows Scottie and Michael don’t get along.”

The insider further told us, “Larsa is dating Marcus and although things are still very new for her, she’s definitely enjoying getting to know Marcus better. She doesn’t see any issue with the age gap and thinks he’s very mature for his age. He treats her like a total gentleman and has many of the qualities she wants in a man. She’s not putting too much pressure on things though and is enjoying the journey as it goes.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Larsa does date Marcus on the show, but only time will tell. The newest season of The Real Housewives of Miami is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on Dec. 8. Watch the trailer, which debuted at BravoCon, here!