Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

Michael and Scottie were once members of the Chicago Bulls team together back in the 1980s and 1990s and had a friendship that turned into a rivalry. Scottie alleged in his 2021 memoir, Unguarded, that he was “upset” with Michael for glossing over their NBA history in the ESPN docuseries, The Last Dance.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote in the book. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

“I had expected much more,” he added. “When I was first told about it over a year earlier, I couldn’t wait to tune in, knowing it would feature rare footage.” Michael has yet to publicly address Scottie’s comments.

Despite the rocky history between Scottie and Michael, Larsa, who finalized her divorce from Scottie less than a year ago, and Marcus, who can be seen in the photos above, seem to be continuing their reported new romance without issues, but haven’t publicly confirmed it. During their recent outing at the NYC restaurant, an eyewitness told US Weekly that they were definitely more than friends.

“They are definitely an item. As the night progressed it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him,” the eyewitness said. “She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner. It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting.”