Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.

A source close to the reality star spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and explained, “Despite the fact that Marcus’s dad and Scottie were teammates in the past, Larsa doesn’t feel it’s any of Scottie’s business who she does or doesn’t date. She hasn’t spoken with him about it and she’s not sure how he feels. But that’s not what she cares about and she’s trying to keep things private because she knows Scottie and Michael don’t get along. It’s not a concern of hers. As long as a man treats her, and her kids, with total respect than she’s going to date whoever she pleases.”

“Larsa is dating Marcus and although things are still very new for her, she’s definitely enjoying getting to know Marcus better,” the pal added. “She doesn’t see any issue with the age gap and thinks he’s very mature for his age. He treats her like a total gentleman and has many of the qualities she wants in a man. She’s not putting too much pressure on things though and is enjoying the journey as it goes.”

Earlier this year in January, Scottie and Larsa finalized their divorce three years after filing. They share four kids together; Scottie Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

As we previously reported, more than a year after ESPN’s sports docuseries The Last Dance came, Scottie shared his true feelings about the doc and his former teammate. He wrote in his memoir Unguarded, that he felt “disrespected” by how he was portrayed in the series, which tells the story of Michael’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-1998. “Over the next few weeks, I spoke to a number of my former teammates who each felt as disrespected as I did. How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand,” Scottie wrote.