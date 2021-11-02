News

Scottie Pippen Slams ‘Condescending’ Michael Jordan For Portrayal Of Him In ‘The Last Dance’

Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan
Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Ex basketball player Scottie Pippen spotted leaving The oaks Gourmet Market holding 2 bottles of liquor with a mystery woman before heading back to her apartment in Hollywood. 30 Jul 2019 Pictured: Scottie Pippen; Mystery Woman. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA476159_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, second from left, watches an NCAA college basketball game between Vanderbilt and Southeast Missouri State, in Nashville, Tenn. Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., plays for Vanderbilt SE Missouri St Vanderbilt Basketball, Nashville, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Scottie Pippen, during 'Heat Sports and Fitness Feast' at Citibanamex Heat Sports and Fitness Feast press conference, Mexico City, Mexico - 01 Sep 2018
Basketball legend Scottie Pippen stands with his wife Larsa Pippen, left, to announce a partnership with a Chicago pizza company, Giordano's, as it expands with its first North Shore location in Glenview, Ill., on Scottie Pippen Partners with Giordanoâ?™s in Chicagoâ?™s North Shore, Glenview, USA View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

In an excerpt from his new memoir, Scottie Pippen called out Michael Jordan and claimed that he and other former teammates felt ‘disrespected’ by the hit docuseries ‘The Last Dance.’

Over a year after ESPN’s sports docuseries The Last Dance came out, Scottie Pippen, 56, has shared his true feelings about the doc and former teammate Michael Jordan, 58. Scottie writes in his upcoming memoir Unguarded, out Nov. 9, that he felt “disrespected” by how he was portrayed in the series, which tells the story of Michael’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-1998. “Over the next few weeks, I spoke to a number of my former teammates who each felt as disrespected as I did,” Scottie wrote in his memoir, according to an excerpt obtained by GQ on Nov. 2. “How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand,” Scottie added.

Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan at 2010 Basketball Hall of Fame (Photo: Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock)

The retired forward went on to highlight how he and the other Bulls players — including Horace GrantJohn Paxson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, and more — played a role in the team’s success just as much as Michael did. “I’m not suggesting Michael wouldn’t have been a superstar wherever he ended up. He was that spectacular,” Scottie wrote. “Just that he relied on the success we attained as a team—six titles in eight years—to propel him to a level of fame throughout the world no other athlete, except for Muhammad Ali, has reached in modern times.”

Scottie specifically called out episode 2 of the sports doc, which was centered on his rise to the NBA but ended up also telling more about Michael’s story. “The narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was nothing more than a prop,” Scotti said. “His ‘best teammate of all time,‘ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Michael’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Related Gallery

Michael Jordan -- Photos Of The Greatest Basketball Player In History

Michael Jordan carries a Tequila bottle and pillow while checking out of his hotel in New York City Pictured: Michael Jordan Ref: SPL5003626 140618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan poses alongside his likeness on a box of Wheaties during an unveiling ceremony in Chicago, . Jordan is the seventh celebrity athlete to have his image displayed on a box of the cereal marketed as "The Breakfast of Champions Bulls Jordan Wheaties 1988, Chicago, USA
The Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan jokes around at team practice at the Berto Center training facility, Deerfield, Ill. Jordan made his return to the NBA Sunday in the 103-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis Michael Jordan 1995, Deerfield, USA

Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan at 2010 Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony (Photo: Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock)

The excerpt also includes a snippet of a texting conversation between Michael and Scottie after the 10-episode doc finished airing in May 2020. Michael texted first, writing, “What’s up dude? I’m getting word that you’re upset with me. Love to talk about it if you have time.” Scottie answered over an hour later and said “Let’s talk tomorrow” to the fellow NBA legend. From the excerpt, it’s unclear if the former teammates continued speaking beyond those messages.

Regardless of the drama, Scottie said that his years playing with the Bulls “were the most rewarding of my career.” “To be a member of the Bulls during the 1990s was to be part of something magical. For our times and for all time,” he said.

Want to hear more from Scottie? Pre-order his memoir, Ungarded, HERE.