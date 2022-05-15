Larsa Pippen’s Sons Preston, 20, & Justin, 17, Look Just Like Dad Scottie Out With Mom: Photos

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was spotted outside West Hollywood on May 14 as she treated three of her children, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13, to dinner. As can be seen by the photos, sons Preston and Justin are the spitting image of their father, former NBA Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen.

In the photographs, Larsa rocked a form fitting long-sleeved lilac bodysuit that was decorated with black abstract lines. Her pin straight caramel toned locks reached her waist, as she sported a matching nude colored manicure and pedicure while clutching a silver bag.

Meanwhile, her kids stayed casual. Sophia was pictured in white baggy cargo pants and a black off the shoulder crop top with puffy sleeves. Justin and Preston went a more minimalistic route, with Justin wearing a white hoodie and khakis and Preston presenting in a t-shirt and sleek black pants.

The family outing comes a few months after Larsa’s official divorce with Scottie Pippen, who is the father of her four kids. Scottie also happens to have a whopping eight children, including his eldest Antron Pippen, who tragically passed away at the age of 33 on April 18, 2021.

Larsa 47, and Scottie, 56, have had a complicated divorce, as they originally called it quits in 2016, but changed their minds and opted to stay together in 2017. However, this reconciliation didn’t last, as they decided to end their over 20 year marriage again in 2018. COVID delays stalled the process, as they were not able to officially legally split until December of 2021.

After their divorce, Larsa accused Scottie in a February episode of Real Housewives of Miami of exhibiting controlling and “punishing” behavior. She described her self as “traumatized” after Scottie told her that she would have to send Sophia back to Los Angeles when she tried to sell her Miami home. She attributed the situation to jealousy over her getting into a relationship with a younger man, as she dated Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley in 2021.