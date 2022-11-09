Larsa Pippen Stuns In Nude Bikini As She Poses On A Yacht: Photo

Larsa Pippen, 48, looked incredible in one of her latest Instagram photos! The beauty flaunted a nude-colored bikini and sunglasses as she posed on top of a yacht, in a post she shared on Nov. 6. She had her hair up in a high bun with some loose strands hanging down the back of her neck and showed off long nails as she was barefoot on the boat.

“Sunday funday,” she captioned the photo, which received a lot of compliments from followers. “You look so beautiful,” one follower wrote while another gave her a marriage proposal. A third called the photo “gorgeous” and a fourth shared that she’s “looking lovely.”

Larsa’s latest bikini photo comes just three weeks after she confirmed that the dating life will be shown on season five of The Real Housewives of Miami. “I do date on the show”, she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at BravoCon on Oct. 15 when asked if she’s dating Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan. She didn’t get into specifics but in Sept., a source told ET that she and Marcus were “casually hanging out.”

“The two have a lot of the same friends in common so have been around one another a lot and enjoy hanging out,” the source added. “They are having fun together.” Larsa’s ex Scottie Pippen, whom she was married to from 1997 until their divorce was finalized this year, was also ironically Michael’s Chicago Bulls teammate at one point in the past, leaving an unexpected connection between them.

“Larsa is dating Marcus and although things are still very new for her, she’s definitely enjoying getting to know Marcus better,” sources previously told us. “She doesn’t see any issue with the age gap and thinks he’s very mature for his age. He treats her like a total gentleman and has many of the qualities she wants in a man. She’s not putting too much pressure on things though and is enjoying the journey as it goes.”