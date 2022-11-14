Larsa Pippen, 48, Rocks Black Bikini & Packs On The PDA With Marcus Jordan, 31, On The Beach: Photos

Larsa Pippen, 48, packed on the PDA with her new flame Marcus Jordan, 31, on the beach in Miami, Florida on Nov. 13. The Bravo star cozied up next to Michael Jordan‘s son as they soaked up the sun on the gorgeous beach day, in THESE PHOTOS. Larsa and Marcus also wrapped their arms around each other as they walked on the sand. TMZ Sports reported that the pair became an official couple in October.

Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife looked smoking hot in a sexy black bikini on the weekend beach day. She also rocked a pair of black sunglasses. Marcus was shirtless and wore a pair of black patterned swim trunks, along with a backwards black hat and sunglasses.

Larsa was first spotted out with Marcus in early Sept. during an outing in Miami, before the pair went out to dinner in New York City later that month. On Sept. 26, the pair packed on the PDA at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York, where Larsa danced up against Marcus, before she rested her head on his shoulder as they cuddled close.

HollywoodLife previously learned that Larsa is keeping her relationship with Marcus under the radar because of the beef Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie, has with Michael Jordan following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary. Scottie and Michael played together on the Chicago Bulls but Scottie wasn’t happy about how he was portrayed in the 2020 doc.

“Despite the fact that Marcus’s dad and Scottie were teammates in the past, Larsa doesn’t feel it’s any of Scottie’s business who she does or doesn’t date,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Miami star EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us. “She hasn’t spoken with him about it and she’s not sure how he feels. But that’s not what she cares about and she’s trying to keep things private because she knows Scottie and Michael don’t get along. It’s not a concern of hers. As long as a man treats her, and her kids, with total respect then she’s going to date whoever she pleases.”

Larsa and Scottie finalized their divorce in January 2022, three years after filing. They share four kids together; Scottie Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.