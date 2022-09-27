Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance

Despite trying to keep their romance low-key, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looked like quite the couple as they packed on the PDA at Rolling Loud Festival on Sept. 26.

New videos, seen below, show Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan looking quite cozy while attending Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, New York on Sept. 26. In the clips, Larsa dances up against Marcus before turning around and grabbing him close to whisper in his ear. At one point, she also rests her head on his shoulder while cuddling close. The videos come amidst reports of a romance between Larsa and Marcus, who have been spotted together a few times over the last several weeks.

Larsa was first spotted out with Michael Jordan’s 31-year-old son earlier this month during an outing in Miami. However, at the time, TMZ reported that the two were just friends and not romantically involved. Reports of a relationship were reignited on Sept. 22, though, when Larsa and Marcus were spotted out to dinner in New York City. “[They’re] dating and have been spending more time togehter in recent weeks,” Us Weekly reported at the time. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie [Pippen] and Michael.”

Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie, used to play with Michael on the Chicago Bulls, helping lead the team to six NBA championships in the 1980s and 90s. However, when Michael’s documentary, The Last Dance, premiered in 2020, it led to tension between the former teammates and friends. Scottie was open about his feelings about the documentary, admitting he felt like his and his teammates contribution to the Bulls’ success was glossed over by Michael in the footage.

“I had expected much more,” Scottie admitted in his 2021 memoir. He also made it clear that Michael was heavily to blame for the editorial decisions made in the documentary. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame,” Scottie added. “The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Larsa and Scottie were married for more than 20 years and have four children together. They tied the knot in 1997 before splitting in 2018, although their divorce was not finalized until December 2021.

