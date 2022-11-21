Larsa Pippen Gets Heckled For Marcus Jordan Romance As They Attend Chargers Game Together: Watch

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, 48, was spotted on a date with Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan, 31, on Nov. 20, and was heckled for the romance. “Ay Larsa that’s what you doin’? You with the boy Mike’s son? You a cold m*****f***** aren’t you?”, the stranger shouted at Larsa while recording her and Marcus at the Chargers game on Sunday. The 48-year-old turned toward the person recording the video when he shouted her name, only to turn around when she realized she was being heckled. Marcus, too, turned around but also chose to ignore the heckler’s comments.

That evening, Larsa took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie video with Marcus and a friend, which the basketball player also re-posted to his Instagram Story. “Let’s goooo,” she wrote on the post, along with tagging The Chargers and friend, Frankie Delgado. The brunette beauty wore a black turtle neck long-sleeve shirt and jeans for the sports outing. She completed the chic look with black sunglasses that she wore on top of her head and mini gold hoop earrings. Marcus, for his part, rocked a black bomber jacket, a green t-shirt, and black jeans.

The 31-year-old and mom-of-four were recently spotted on a romantic date night, where Larsa rocked a sexy black catsuit. Marcus and Larsa were rumored to be dating, before being spotted getting cozy in Miami. Their romance has raised some eyebrows as Larsa’s new man is the son of Michael, 59, who is the former teammate of Larsa’s ex-husband, retired NBA star Scottie Pippen, 57. On Nov. 14, the actress rocked a transparent Wolford x Mugler mesh catsuit, that included a stylish corset pattern on the front. She shared the jaw-dropping look via Instagram, along with a green heart emoji.

Many people took to the comments section of her post to praise her on how amazing she looked, including Marcus. Although the athlete only commented a camera and sparkle emoji, it’s clear he is supportive of Larsa. “This woman looks extremely good! I’m Googling her secret right now!”, one admirer wrote. But other comments included more heckling of her romance with Marcus. “Mike’s soon to be daughter in-law,” one Instagram user penned, while another said, “Soon to be LarsaJordan.”

Larsa was previously married to former NBA player Scottie Pippen from 1997 until their divorce in 2021. The two share four adorable kids together including: Scotty Pippen Jr., 22, Sophia, 13, Justin, 17, and Preston, 20. And on Aug. 17, Larsa told Melissa Gorga during her On Display podcast that she thought it was “going to be easier” to find someone to date after her divorce. “I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids,” she said on the podcast, via PEOPLE. “So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn’t have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes. “It’s kind of hard,” she continued. “I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you.”