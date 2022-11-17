Larsa Pippen, 48, Rocks Sheer Catsuit & Packs On PDA With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31

Larsa Pippen, 48, looked loved up and sexy during her Nov. 14 Miami date night with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan. The pair are rumored to be dating — an odd coincidence considering Michael, 59, is the former teammate of Larsa’s ex-husband, retired NBA star Scottie Pippen, 57. Larsa absolutely slayed in a see-through Wolford x Mugler mesh catsuit that featured a solid black corset-like design on her bust and torso to cover her up, plus a matching printed thong. The original The Real Housewives of Miami star styled her caramel-colored hair in waves and matched it with neutral makeup shades. She completed her look with black stilettos.

Larsa looked ready to confirm her relationship with Marcus, with who she’s been in a rumored relationship since at least early September, as she held his hand upon arriving at the swanky Swan restaurant in the city’s Design District. The TROPHY ROOM boutique founder looked handsome in a white Louis Vuitton T-shirt that had the words “Do A Kickflip” printed on the front and black cargo pants. He completed his ‘fit with white sneakers, a black baseball cap, a gold chain around his neck, and a gold watch.

In one photo, Larsa smiled as she spoke to Marcus while looking down in front of her. Marcus sweetly looked over at her, seemingly fascinated by what she had to say.

As mentioned above, Larsa was married to Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen between 1997 and 2021. They finalized their divorce in 2021. Michael Jordan and Scottie played on one of the best NBA teams in history together, having won consecutive NBA championship titles in 1991, 1992, and 1993 — an achievement still celebrated to this day. Michael and Scottie, however, did not get along during their impressive reign together.

The reality star and former pro basketball player were first spotted in September grabbing lunch in Miami. In mid-October, though, Larsa claimed that she and Marcus have known each other for years and were only friends. “We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends,” she told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022. However, they were reportedly seen getting cozy at a Halloween party later that month. They were then photographed packing on the PDA at the beach in Miami on Nov. 14.

After the beach outing, a person close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Larsa and Marcus have been “spending more and more time together and she feels a true connection with him.” They added, “He makes her happy and that is all that matters to her.”

While Larsa and Marcus have yet to confirm their relationship personally, one certain thing is that Larsa’s barely-there catsuit is just one of several revealing outfits she has rocked lately. Larsa shared a photo of herself shining in the suit on Instagram on Nov. 16, and both the day before and after, she looked red hot in a black Chanel bikini in other sexy snapshots she shared online.

Plus, a few days prior, she shared a sultry snap of herself lying on a bed in a lacy black bodysuit. Her sensual pose showed off her left hip. She captioned the post with Drake and 21 Savage‘s new song, “Hours In Silence”, writing, “The smoke got me talkin’ in Dutch.”