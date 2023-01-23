Larsa Pippen, 48, & Marcus Jordan, 32, Make Romance Instagram Official With Cute New Photo

Larsa Pippen held Marcus Jordan's hand as they posed at the Jordan family retail boutique, in the eye-catching new photo.

Larsa Pippen, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 32, are showing off their romance to the world. The television personality and Michael Jordan‘s son held hands and posed in the Jordan family retail boutique, in a new Instagram photo that was shared by Larsa on Jan. 23. “✔️Checks over stripes🏆@trophyroomstore,” she captioned the post.

Larsa wore a black sheer long-sleeved top and denim shorts, in the photo. She also added white sneakers and had her long hair down as she accessorized with sunglasses. Marcus wore a black T-shirt, red, gray, black, and white patterned pants as well as black sneakers and a black backward baseball cap.

Once the post went public, Larsa’s followers were quick to comment. “I take it she like Jordans over Pippens 😂😂😂,” one follower wrote, referring to Marcus and Larsa’s ex Scottie Pippen. “Best duo in the history of basketball,” another wrote while a third shared, “Larsapippen enjoy your life do what makes you happy 😊.”

Larsa and Marcus’ latest Instagram photo comes two weeks after they confirmed their relationship with a passionate kiss in public. They were out and about in Miami, FL and wore stylish outfits as they looked as happy as could be. Larsa wore a pair of leather shorts, a Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit top, and chic Chanel sandals, while Marcus wore a black polo shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors in Sept. 2022 and were spotted on various outings together numerous times. In Dec. 2022, Larsa said they were just “friends,” leading many to believe their relationship didn’t get serious until recently. “We are friends,” she told Page Six Style. “We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family and having fun.”

