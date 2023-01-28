Andy Cohen Apologizes To Larsa Pippen For ‘Screaming’ At Her During ‘RHOM’ Reunion

Another Real Housewives reunion, another drama! During the taping of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion, Bravo host Andy Cohen, 54, posted a video of him saying sorry to Larsa Pippen, 48, on Jan. 26. “We’re still shooting, and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” he said via his Instagram Story. Immediately, the 48-year-old could be heard asking if Andy was going to apologize. “Are you going to apologize?”, she asked, to which the host replied, “I’m sorry Larsa.”

After he said he was sorry, someone off-camera asked why he was apologizing. “For screaming at her,” he began. “I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women. Anyway, sorry.” After a fan re-posted the video to Instagram, many of the show’s viewers took to the comments to react to Andy’s post. “I’m glad that Andy yelled at Larsa she be too full of herself sometimes,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I don’t like Larsa but Andy is a little too comfortable screaming at women.”

Amid the apology, many of the fans also reacted to the seating arrangement at the reunion. “The #RHOM Reunion seating chart is here! Nicole [Martin] first chair! Kiki at reunion!”, the fan account captioned the photo. While they looked at the seating chart, one fan noted their opinion on who deserved to be closest to Andy. “Nicole and Lisa [Hochstein] deserved those first seats,” they penned, while another added, “I’m here for Nicole’s seat!!” Despite this, some were not pleased to see Guerdy Abraira sitting at the end of everyone else. “Justice for guerdy!!!”, the separate admirer wrote.

Prior to the bit of drama with Andy and Lisa, the 54-year-old took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to show off his reunion outfit. For the day of filming Andy rocked a dapper navy blue suit complete with a white button-up and black tie. “Good day for a reunion! #RHOM”, he captioned the mirror selfie. In the fan re-post, many reacted to Andy’s post with compliments on the show. “Best cast ever !!!!!!! Best show on Peacock,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Don’t want this season to end.”

The RHOM has been on since 2011 and currently stars Lisa, Larsa, Guerdy, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova. Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura also joined the show as “friends of the cast”, per US Weekly. Following the taping of the reunion, it was also reported that Larsa had unfollowed Nicole and Adriana, per Housewives Room. The Season 5 reunion is set to premiere on Peacock in the coming weeks, following the Dec. 8, 2022 finale.