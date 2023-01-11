‘RHOM’ Midseason Trailer: Marysol & Alexia Turn On ‘Fake’ Adriana After Wild Ex-BF Accusation

The OGs of The Real Housewives of Miami are starting to turn on each other in the midseason trailer for the Bravo show, which dropped on Wednesday, January 11. Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola, Adriana De Moura — who started the series together way back in 2011 — are definitely treading new waters as they are locked into some bitter drama during the clip. It appeared Adriana was on her own to defend herself, as Marysol and Alexia teamed up to drag her after she made a shocking allegation.

It all started with Adriana claiming she has legitimate tea about Marysol’s ex boyfriend, saying he told her that he was “never in love” with Marysol. Tough words to swallow, which Marysol doesn’t exactly do. Instead, she fired back at Adriana later in the trailer, saying, “I’m not going to accept this apology because you f—ed yourself.”

Alexia appeared to back up Marysol and fire away at Adriana as well, telling her, “You’re a fake bitch.” She continued, “You deserve all of what you have because you’re a bad person.” Marysol jumped in, adding, “You are an a—-le.”

While fans will have to wait to see how the three OGs get to that point, they still had a chance to enjoy Adriana telling the ladies, “You don’t know what I felt, bitch!” Adriana had another gift for the fans too as she was seen being pushed in a wheelchair with a bandage over her right ankle.

Fans were also treated to drama from the other cast members: Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein and Guerdy Abraira. In one particular heated moment, Nicole appeared to say Larsa burned down their relationship, as she exclaimed, “Larsa is an arsonist!” She added, “I could lose my f—ing job for that dumbass accusation. Being a young Latina and pretty, do you know how many prejudices, stereotypes and judgments you have to overcome?”

The trailer ends with a few of the ladies getting into a physical entanglement on the beach, with some falling over onto the sand, as screams can be heard. Check out that fresh drama as well on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami, every Thursday via the Peacock streaming platform.