Larsa Pippen Says She’ll ‘Definitely’ Change Her Last Name If She Marries Boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen has been dating Marcus Jordan, the son of her ex-husband's teammate Michael Jordan, for a handful of months.

March 16, 2023 10:06PM EDT
Larsa Pippen is already thinking about the future with Marcus Jordan, the 32-year-old son of retired Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan, in the cutest way! During the second part of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion, Larsa, 48, was asked if she would hyphenate her name if she and Marcus got hitched, and she had an easy answer. “I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure,” she confirmed.

Larsa has been dating Marcus for at least a few months, and was first spotted with him in Sept. 2022. Their relationship has certainly turned heads, as Michael Jordan, 60, used to play on the Chicago Bulls alongside Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, in the ’80s and ’90s. The former teammates are not friends, however, due to Scottie’s disapproval of how he was portrayed in ESPN’s 2020 docuseries The Last Dance, which follows Michael’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in the 1997 – 1998 season.

Larsa was asked about her relationship with Michael during the Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion, but declined to comment. “I mean, I don’t really want to talk about — I want to talk about Marcus and I,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I feel like I’m comfortable talking about Marcus and I.”

When pressed about the “unusual” dynamic, she stressed that she never knew Marcus while she was with Scottie, whom she divorced in Jan. 2022 after three years of separation. “I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before,” she explained. “I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael. Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”

As mentioned above, Larsa and Marcus were first spotted together in September as they dined at Miami’s popular restaurant, Zuma. After a few months of speculation and even some public hand-holding, a person close to the couple confirmed they are indeed an item. “It is still casual and they’re having fun,” they told PEOPLE in January. “She’s trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it. They see each other at least a few times a week.”

Larsa defended their 16-year age gap in February during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “I personally don’t really care what other people – I live my truth. I’m happy. We get along. I feel like [Marcus] is my best friend. We have a lot in common,” she stated.

