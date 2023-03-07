‘RHOM’ Reunion Trailer: Alexia Nepola Calls Adriana De Moura The ‘Devil’

The beloved fifth season of The Real Housewives of Miami is going to end with a banger of a reunion. The reunion trailer released by Peacock on March 7 sees the women reuniting as Andy Cohen mediates the major division in the group. It’s the OGs — Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, and Larsa Pippen — on one couch, and the newbies — Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Nicole Martin — on the other. Adriana de Moura is seated with the newbies is in the hot seat for comparing her foot injury in the Bahamas to Alexia’s son Frankie‘s near-fatal car accident, which caused half the group to turn against her.

During a big fight backstage at the reunion, Adriana and Alexia go at it. “I don’t apologize to the devil,” Alexia says. Also, Adriana lets Andy read a letter from someone. It reads, “Dear Adriana, I’m writing you to tell you that I’m being abused. The culprit of this abuse is Marysol.”

Of course, Lisa’s divorce from Dr. Lenny Hochstein is a major hot topic in the reunion trailer. KiKi Barth claims that Lenny “has been a cheater for a long time.” She also alleges, “I know models that he cheat with.”

Meanwhile, Larsa and Alexia fight with Nicole regarding her husband, Anthony Lopez. “I can’t stand a man who talks s*** about a woman,” Alexia says. Larsa calls Anthony a “b****.” Half of the women raise their hands when Andy asks who thinks that Larsa “hits below the belt.”

There’s also focus on Larsa and her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan. Meanwhile, Julia opens up about her wife Martina Navratilova‘s cancer diagnosis. The tennis star confirmed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and throat cancer at the beginning of January. “We are fighting two cancers. One was not enough,” Julia says.

The three-part Real Housewives of Miami reunion begins March 9 on Peacock.