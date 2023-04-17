Christine Brown Gushes Over ‘Second Chance’ At Love As She Shows Close Up Of Engagement Ring

Christine Brown is living in newly engaged bliss! The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on April 16 to share new photos of herself showing off her diamond engagement ring from fiance David Woolley. In the photos, Christine is a glowing bride-to-be, wearing a white shirt with cutout, floral sleeves. Her left hand is on full display in all three shots, putting the ring front and center.

“We don’t always get second chances in life,” Christine wrote. “I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!!!” She then went on to ask other Utah residents to weigh in with recommendations for the wedding. “So excited to plan this blessed day with [David] by my side,” she concluded the post.

Christine and David announced their engagement on April 13, just one month after they went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day. “We’re engaged!” Christine shared. “David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited to just live in bliss every day!” The reality star did not share details of the proposal, but since TLC also shared the news on the network’s Instagram page, fans can likely expect the special moment to play out on the upcoming season of Sister Wives.

Christine split from husband Kody Brown after more than 25 years of marriage in 2021. and she moved to Utah by the end of that year. After getting settled in her new life, Christine revealed that she had started dating again, and confirmed that she was in a relationship at the beginning of 2023. She waited a bit of time before sharing David’s identity with the public, though. The 50-year-old shares six children with Kody. When she moved to Utah, she took their one minor daughter, Truely, 12, with her.

After Christine announced that she would be ending her relationship with Kody, his marriages to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown also fell apart. Kody remains married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, who he has been legally married to since 2014 (the other marriages were all spiritual).