Christine Brown Reveals Whether She’s Dating Again Nearly 1 Year After Kody Brown Split

Christine Brown had a very open discussion about her feelings on dating and relationships in a new interview with People, published on Wednesday, August 24. The reality star, 50, revealed that she’s not currently seeing anyone and is instead taking this time to focus on her relationship with her daughter Truely, 12. “I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner. But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now,'” she told the magazine.

While she’s not seeing anyone currently, Christine did reveal that she’s open to dating if the right person comes along, but she made it clear that she wants to be a “monogamist” going forward. “Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one,” she said. “I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately.”

Aside from opening up about her dating life and how well she and her daughter are doing, the Sister Wives star opened up about how she’s been feeling so much better since the split from Kody Brown, 53, after nearly 30 years of marriage. “My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier,” she told People. “I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”

Aside from Truely, Kody and Christine share five more kids: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendolyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19. Christine announced that she and Kody had broken up in an Instagram post in November. She detailed that the pair would keep co-parenting their kids, despite the breakup. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family,” she said.